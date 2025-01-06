Anahat Singh lifts British Junior Open title

Birmigham, Jan 6 (PTI) India's rising squash star Anahat Singh on Monday won the U-17 title in the British Junior Open with a fighting win over Egypt's Malika El Karaksy here.

The 16-year-old Indian, seeded first, came from behind to beat her second seeded opponent 4-11, 11-9, 6-11, 11,5, 11-3.

Anahat has also won the tournament previously in the U-11 and U-15 category. She had lost in the U-17 final last year.

In 2022, Delhi-based Anahat had become the youngest Indian athlete to compete at the Commonwealth Games.

She is also a bronze medallist at the Asian Games and Asian Championships. She is currently 82 in the PSA world rankings. PTI BS ATK ATK