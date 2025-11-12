Anahat Singh loses in China; Rathika Seelan in Bondi Open semis

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Talented Indian squash player Anahat Singh took lead against Egyptian eighth seed and world No. 15 Sana Ibrahim but could not sustain the momentum, losing the round of 16 match at the China Open in Shanghai on Wednesday.

The Indian went down 11-5 6-11 4-11 7-11 at the PSA Gold event.

Meanwhile, at the Bondi Open PSA Challenger event in Sydney, top seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan progressed to the semifinals.

She began her campaign by getting the better of compatriot Aaradhana Kasturiraj 11-8 11-3 11-5 and followed that up with a 11-7 11-3 11-3 win over Thaliand's Anantana Prasertratanakul in the quarterfinals.