Anahat Singh storms into Canadian Open quarters

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Reigning national champion Anahat Singh upset world No. 20 Melissa Alves of France to enter the the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open in Toronto.

Continued her impressive run, the 17-year-old from Delhi, ranked world No. 43, defeated sixth seed Alves 12-10, 12-10, 8-11, 11-2 in a 41-minute battle on Sunday.

Anahat will next face second seed Tinne Gilis of Belgium for a place in the semifinals of the USD 96,250 PSA Silver event.

Meanwhile, at the Toronto Athletic Club Open, sixth seed Veer Chotrani bowed out after a gripping five-game clash against England's Perry Malik, who prevailed 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 5-11, 11-5 in the round-of-16.