Anahat, Tiana enter 3rd round of World Junior squash

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Young Anahat Singh has stormed into the girls' third round of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston.

The 16-year-old women's national champion, seeded 5/8, on Friday eased past South African Dene Van Zyl 11-3 11-2 11-6 in the second round following a first-round bye.

She will next meet Samantha Jaffe (17/32) of the US.

Compatriot Tiana Parasrampuria (17/32) also advanced to the third round with a 14-12 11-5 11-5 win over Emma Merson of New Zealand, while five Indian boys recorded first-round victories.

Other Indian results: Boys: 1st round: Ayaan Vaziralli bt Md Alnasfan (Saudi Arabia) 12-10 11-6 11-5; Shaurya Bawa (17/32) bt Md Ammad (Pak) 12-10 11-3 11-9; Arihant KS bt Jonathan Reyes (Philippines) 11-5 11-3 11-6; Harith Danial Jefri (9/16) (Malaysia) bt Tanveet Singh Mundra 11-4 11-7 11-7; Yuvraj Wadhwani (17/32) bt Shu Takahashi (Japan) 11-3 11-3 11-9; Avlokit Singh bt Kasper Cheung (Australia) 11-9 11-9 11-2.

Girls: 2nd round: Malika Elkaraksy (17/32) (Egypt) bt Shameena Riaz 11-3 11-6 11-2; Dixon Hill (17/32) (USA) bt Nirupama Dubey 11-4 11-4 11-5; Helen Tang (17/32) (Hong Kong) bt Unnati Tripathi 11-4 11-5 11-8.

1st round: Shameena bt Maiden-Lee Coe (NZ) 11-4 13-11 11-1; Nirupama bt Maria Gomez (Colombia) 11-4 11-6 7-11 11-4; Savannah Moxham (Belgium) bt Sehar Nayar 11-8 11-7 11-5; Unnati bt Mariam Ayad (Germany) 12-10 11-2 11-2; Tiana bye. PTI SSC SSC ATK