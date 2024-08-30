Anahat to face Jemya in Squash Tour final

Kolkata, Aug 30 (PTI) Indian teen sensation Anahat Singh defeated her Iranian rival Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-4) without breaking a sweat to enter the final of the HCL Squash Tour PSA here on Friday.

The Asian Games bronze medalist Indian will face Jemya Aribado of Phillipines in the women's singles final here on Saturday.

In the men's singles category, there was heartbreak for Indian challenger Suraj Chand who conceded his match to Kuwait's Ammar Altamimi as he retired hurt. Chand was 2-0 (11-8, 15-13, 0-2) up at that time.

Altamimi will be up against Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri in the men's singles final. Laksiri got the better of Rahul Baitha 3-0 (11-9, 11-7, 11-7). PTI TAP PDS PDS