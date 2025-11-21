Anahat to face Joshna in Indian Open squash final

Indore, Nov 21 (PTI) Anahat Singh will take on Joshna Chinappa in an all-Indian women’s final of the Daly College SRFI Indian Open, a PSA event, in Indore on Saturday.

In the semifinals on Friday, the Delhi teenager and top seed Anahat edged out Irish third seed Hannah Craig 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, while unseeded veteran Joshna rallied to beat Egyptian second seed Nadien Elhammamy 7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7.

Late on Thursday, reigning men’s National champion Velavan Senthilkumar lost in the quarterfinals to third seed Mohamad Zakaria, the Egyptian won 11-7, 11-7, 11-6. PTI TAP UNG