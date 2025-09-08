Analysing games and learning from them fast always key, next target World Cup: Harmanpreet

Rajgir: Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh said quick analysis and learning from mistakes after every game was key in ending the eight-year title drought at the Asia Cup.

Heading into the Asia Cup on the back of a woeful run, India put up a superlative display, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final on Sunday, to not only end their barren run at the continental tournament but also seal the berth for next year's World Cup.

"We had been training for this for a while, we have achieved it today...very happy. Our next target is the World Cup now," Harmanpreet said after the win.

"We learn from every match. I always say there is plus and minus after every game. What matters is how you analyse those things and how fast you work on it. As a team we have defended well and the scoring has been great."

India had endured a dismal European leg of the FIH Pro League, suffering seven straight defeats, the longest losing streak in the team's history, while conceding 26 goals in eight games.

But the turnaround at the Asia Cup was remarkable, as the hosts let in only nine goals in seven matches and struck 39 at the other end.

"We have given a tough fight to our opponents in the last few games and that's why our result has been great. Credit goes to the forwards that they were converting opportunities into goals. We want to continue it," Harmanpreet added.

In the final, India were on the ball from the start and looked determined. The co-ordination between the defence, midfield and forward line was a treat to watch as they penetrated the rival circle frequently.

Former India captain Viren Rasquinha praised the side's defensive effort in the final against South Korea.

"Our attacking play was great today with 4 goals vs Korea in the final. But even better was the team defence. Every player sprinting back to defend the moment we lost the ball. Disciplined deep half court press whenever India were down to 10 men. It’s the little things that matter," he wrote on X.

Hockey India president and another ex-captain Dilip Tirkey lauded the victory, terming it "a proud moment for the nation & an inspiration for future generations of hockey players." Former forward Mandeep Singh too joined in the celebration "Asia Cup 2025 Champions! Discipline, belief, and teamwork turned dreams into history".