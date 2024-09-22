Anand congratulates Indian teams on maiden Chess Olympiad golds

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand, on Sunday, congratulated the Indian men's and women's teams for their historic gold medal wins at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

India made history as both its men’s and women’s teams clinched their first-ever gold medals at the 45th Chess Olympiad. The men's team defeated Slovenia and the women's counterparts overcame Azerbaijan in the final round.

"Congrats to Team India for winning the last round as well! Sensational @DGukesh and @ArjunErigaisi, but also congrats to @viditchess on an impressive result. Great captaincy by @srinathchess," Anand wrote on 'X'.

"Congrats to India's Women's team. Great result by the whole team and captain @chessgmkunte and a special mention to @DivyaDeshmukh05 and to @vantikachess for her performance." The men’s team secured victory over Slovenia in the 11th and final round with wins from D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, and R Praggnanandhaa. Meanwhile, the women’s team sealed a 3.5-0.5 win against Azerbaijan, completing a historic double for India.

Indian men had previously won bronze medals in 2014 and 2022, while the women’s team claimed bronze in the 2022 edition held in Chennai. PTI ATK SSC KHS