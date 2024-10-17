Anant wins bronze medal in shooting World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Anant Jeet Singh Naruka secured a bronze medal in the men's skeet event to take India's medal tally to three at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Final here on Thursday.

The 26-year-old from Rajasthan scored 43 in the six-man final, earning third place, while Italy's Tammaro Cassandro and Gabriele Rossetti took home the gold and silver with scores of 57 and 56, respectively.

Naruka made it to the finals by scoring 121 out of 125 in the qualification round.

Sonam Maskar had won a silver in the women's 10m air rifle on Tuesday and Akhil Sheoran clinched a bronze in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions on Wednesday.

Naruka and Maheshwari Chauhan had settled for a fourth-place finish in the skeet mixed team event at the Paris Olympics after losing the bronze medal match to China. PTI ATK AT