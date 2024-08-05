Anap, Ranade qualify for main draw in Western India Billiards and Snooker C’Ship

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Pinak Anap and Abhijeet Ranade won their respective third round qualifying snooker matches here on Monday to reach the main draw of the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship.

Pune’s Anap constructed a break of 46 points in the opening frame and went on to defeat Mumbai cueist Khushal Galaiya 4-2 (74-17, 54-60, 28-54, 72-8, 74-50, and 64-37).

Ranade also started with a flourish making a 52-point break in the first frame and then went on to overcome Mumbai’s Yash Babani 4-2 (67-10, 45-59, 80-43, 54-55, 40-19, and 65-7).

Krishna Tohgaonkar showed made a solid start rolling in a 79-point break to defeat Mumbai's Sharad Sharma 4-0 (50-8, 60-10, 65-15, and 103-0) in their senior snooker second round match.

Gujarat’s Parth Shar marched into the third round by scoring over Nikhil Bhansali by a 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-55, 32-53, and 62-11) margin.

Results: Senior qualifier - Round 2: Prayanshu Palan (MAH) bt Arshad Turki (MAH) 4-1 (59-35, 35-50, 67-28, 69-26, 62-50); Parth Shah (GUJ) bt Nikhil Bhansali (Mah) 4-2 (62-52, 59-14, 72-65, 52-55, 32-53, 62-11); Krishna Tohgaonkar (Thane) bt Sharadi Sharma (Mumbai) 4-0 (50-8, 60-10, 65-15, 103(79)-0); Mahesh Jagdale (MAH) bt Anil Sahani (MAH) 4-1 (67-31, 45-61, 62-7, 69-25, 60-12) Round 3: Pinak Anap (Pune) bt Khushal Galaiya (MAH) 4-2 (74(46)-17, 54-60, 28-54, 72-8, 74-50, 64-37); Abhijeet Ranade (Pune) bt Yash Babani (MAH) 4-2 (67(52)-10, 45-59, 80-43, 54-55, 40-19, 65-7); Vishwajeet Mohan (UP) bt Taaha Khan (Pune) 4-1 (76(60)-33, 26-53, 90-16, 64-27, 62-34).