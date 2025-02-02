Andhra CM congratulates India’s women U-19 cricket team on clinching World Cup

Amaravati, Feb 2 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated the Indian Women’s Under 19 cricket team for winning the T20 World Cup.

In a post on 'X', Naidu said the entire nation is proud of the team and that it inspired countless young girls.

"Congratulations to the Indian Women’s U-19 team for winning the T20 World Cup! With your hard work, determination, and grit, you achieved a remarkable 9-wicket victory over South Africa, making every Indian proud. Not only have you brought glory to the nation, but you have also inspired countless young girls! The entire nation is proud of you," he said.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh in a post, congratulating the team, said Telugu cricketer Gongadi Trisha, who performed brilliantly with her batting and bowling throughout the tournament, made everyone proud.

India thrashed South Africa by nine wickets in the final to win the women's U-19 T20 World Cup title for the second time in a row in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.