Koneru Humpy reaches FIDE women's chess world cup final, Andhra CM congratulates

Congratulations to Indian Chess Grandmaster Koneru Humpy for reaching the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup final. Her determination and brilliance are commendable and inspiring. Best wishes for the final, Amma! We’re cheering for you! @humpy_konerupic.twitter.com/Z2k56NnbPZ — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 25, 2025

