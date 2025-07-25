Sports

Koneru Humpy reaches FIDE women's chess world cup final, Andhra CM congratulates

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday congratulated grandmaster Koneru Humpy for reaching the FIDE women's chess world cup final.

The chief minister noted that her determination and brilliance are commendable.

"Congratulations to Indian chess grandmaster Koneru Humpy for reaching the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup final," said Naidu in a post on X.

Further, the CM conveyed his best wishes for the final, adding 'We're cheering for you'.

