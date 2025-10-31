Andhra CM, Jagan congratulate Indian women's cricket team for entering World Cup final

Amaravati, Oct 31 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for storming into the World Cup final.

The Chief Minister lauded Team India's historic victory over Australia in the semi-final, describing it as a moment of immense pride for the nation.

"Take a bow Team India! Proud of our country's women's cricket team for creating history with a spectacular win over Australia to reach the finals," Naidu said in a post on X late on Thursday.

He praised Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur for their stellar knocks in chasing down a 300-plus total in a One Day International (ODI) World Cup knockout for the first time.

Echoing Naidu, Jagan called the win "a fantastic record-breaking chase" and hailed the team's performance as inspirational for the entire country.

"What a historic win! A fantastic record-breaking chase by the Indian women's team to beat Australia in the World Cup semi-final! On to the final!" he said in a post on X. PTI MS ADB