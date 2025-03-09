Andhra CM, Jagan hail India's triumph in ICC Champions Trophy

Amaravati, Mar 9 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for bagging the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final match in Dubai.

"I join the nation in celebrating the wonderful victory of our Men in Blue! Team India has once again made us proud with their stellar performance, defeating New Zealand to lift the ICC Champions Trophy," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

Congratulations to the team for their hard work, dedication, and outstanding achievement, he added.

Opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Team India on its exceptional victory.

"Congratulations to Team India on their exceptional victory in (the) ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This is a highly deserving unbeaten victory. A proud moment for our nation! Kudos to Team India," said Reddy in a post on 'X'. PTI STH KH