Andhra HRD minister thanks legendary footballer Sir David Beckham for visiting govt school

Amaravati, Nov 27 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Human Resources Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday thanked legendary footballer Sir David Beckham for visiting a government school in the state and interacting with students.
The HRD Minister said the British footballer had landed in Vizag on Wednesday and visited a government school.
"Thank you David Beckham, legendary footballer and UNICEF India Goodwill Ambassador, for visiting our Govt Residential School in Kothavalasa near Vizag," said Lokesh in a post on X.
"Your heartfelt interactions, encouragement and playful energy lit up our classrooms and our playground," he said.
Likewise, he said the students were thrilled to learn how to 'bend it like Beckham', lessons which they will carry with them for life.
We deeply appreciate your commitment to children's dreams and education, added Lokesh, sharing a video of Beckham's meeting the students.
"As you can see, I'm back in India and today, I'm going back to school," said Beckham in the video, in which he also showcases his soccer skills to the students and played football with them.
The girls greeted me with a welcome dance, made musical instruments, planted trees and got involved with their football games, too, added Beckham. PTI STH ADB