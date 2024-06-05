Aneesha, Vishal win air rifle mixed team event

Bhopal, Jun 5 (PTI) Jammu & Kashmir's Aneesha and Vishal won the 10m air rifle mixed team competition in the ongoing Kumar Surendra Singh Memorial Shooting Championship (Rifle/Pistol) here on Wednesday.

The duo outgunned West Bengal's Ismita and Ashmit Chatterjee 16-10 in the final. Uttar Pradesh's Ansh and Khyati won bronze at the M.P. Shooting Academy range.

Earlier on day two of competitions on Tuesday, Sambhavi Shravan Kshirsagar of Maharashtra had won the women's 10m air rifle final with a score of 254.6.

On day one on Monday, the Army's Ganga Singh had won the men's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) event with a score of 456.1 in the final.

The tournament began on June 1 and will go on till June 19.