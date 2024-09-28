Angad Cheema emerges joint leader with N Thangaraja

Hyderabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Chandigarh's Angad Cheema surged ahead on day three of the Telangana Golconda Masters, delivering a five-under 65 to join Sri Lankan N Thangaraja at the top of the leaderboard here on Saturday.

Thangaraja, the overnight leader by four shots, managed a one-under 69 to share the lead with Cheema at a total of 14-under 196 at at the Hyderabad Golf Association (HGA).

Kolkata's Shankar Das fired the best round of the day with a blistering 64, climbing 12 spots to tie for third at 12-under 198, alongside TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, who carded a 66.

Cheema (68-63-65), who began the day tied for second and four shots behind Thangaraja, came within sniffing distance of the lead early in the day thanks to his four birdies over the first six holes, where he landed a couple of approach shots within three feet of the pin.

A bogey on the 10th couldn't halt Angad's progress as his ball-striking precision continued on the Par-4 14th where he drove the back edge of the green to pick up another stroke.

Cheema, who won a title each on the PGTI and the PGTI Feeder Tour in his rookie season in 2013, grabbed the sole lead with a chip-in for eagle on the 17th. However, a bogey on the closing 18th saw Angad drop back into the joint lead.

"The game's been good. The few things that I worked on recently have helped my game. There are still some areas that need to be sharpened," said Cheema, currently fourth on the PGTI Order of Merit with five top-10s in the season.

"The first five holes on this course are a tough stretch so picking up birdies there served as a big boost for me today. I struck it really well today and kept it in play throughout. I hope to continue doing the same tomorrow.

"The course is in fantastic condition despite the heavy rains recently. The HGA has done a great job to keep the course in good shape." Four-time PGTI winner N Thangaraja (65-62-69) started well as he converted two short birdie putts on the first five holes. A couple of missed chip-putts then cost the 43-year-old from Colombo two bogeys. But Thanga's birdie on the 13th ensured that he ended the day as joint leader.

Karan Pratap Singh (67) and Saarthak Chhibber (68) were tied for fifth at 11-under 199.

Hyderabad-based professional Mohd Azhar (65) was placed tied 17th at seven-under 203.