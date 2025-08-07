Angad Cheema emerges leader in round three

Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (PTI) Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema remained steadfast in his approach, returning a three-under 69, to move into the lead in round three of the Rs 1 crore India Open here on Thursday.

Angad, who had rounds of 69 and 67 on the first two days at the Kensville Golf & Country Club, has a three-day aggregate of 11-under 205 going into the final day.

Noida golfer Amardeep Malik (69-65-72) carded an even-par 72 in the penultimate round to occupy second position at a total of 10-under 206.

Another Chandigarh golfer Karandeep Kochhar (69-70-69), carded a 69 to be placed third.

Pune's Udayan Mane, who began the week with a 78, fired a 66 for the second straight day to make a brilliant comeback on the leaderboard. He gained 11 spots on Thursday to be placed tied-fourth at six-under 210 along with Delhi's Arjun Prasad (69).

Delhi-based Rakshit Dahiya, the only amateur to make the cut, ended the day in 10th position at two-under 214 following a round of 71.

Local golfer Varun Parikh came up with a 72 to be tied 13th at even-par 216.

Angad Cheema, who was overnight second being two shots off the lead, made a solid start making pars all through the front-nine.

The 35-year-old, winner of the last PGTI event in April this year, began the back-nine with a bogey on the 10th but came roaring back with four birdies, including three from a range of 10 to 15 feet.

"I played a steady round today hitting all greens in regulation. My putter got hot on the back-nine that helped me sink a lot of long putts. That was the big difference between my front-nine and back-nine," said Cheema.

"Playing the qualifying event of The Open in the UK this summer, was a memorable experience and gave me great international exposure as I competed in a strong field at a links course in conditions totally different from what we're used to here in India. I would say it benefitted my game a lot.

"Taking a break from golf during the off-season has also helped me come back fresh and eager to perform well," he added.

Amardeep Malik, the overnight leader by two shots, made three birdies and three bogeys on Thursday to drop to second position. Malik is still within touching distance of the lead being just one shot back.