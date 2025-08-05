Angad Cheema, Karandeep Kochhar and 2 others share 1st-round lead in Coal India Open

Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) The quartet of Angad Cheema, Karandeep Kochhar, Amardeep Malik and Anshul Kabthiya shared the lead with contrasting 3-under 69s on the opening day of the inaugural Coal India Open here on Tuesday.

Close on the heels of the leaders, four players including PGTI Order of Merit leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Om Prakash Chouhan, Bengaluru teenager Manoj S and Ravi Kumar were bunched in tied fifth with scores of 2-under 70.

The first day of competition of the PGTI season’s second half featured high scores as the players found it tough to read the tricky greens at Kensville.

However, young Kabthiya negotiated the conditions well by making three birdies on the back-nine and following that up with a birdie and bogey each on the front-nine.

Cheema, a winner this year and one of the most consistent performers through the 2025 season, had a quiet front-nine with pars all the way before an eventful back-nine where he scored five birdies and a double-bogey.

Amardeep, on the other hand, mixed five birdies with two bogeys during his opening round.

Ahmedabad's Varun Parikh shot a 74 to be placed tied 32nd. He was the highest-placed among the local golfers.