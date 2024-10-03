Angad Cheema rises to top with personal best 10-under in Vizag Open

Visakhapatnam, Oct 3 (PTI) Chandigarh golfer Angad Cheema fired a personal best score of 10-under 61 to rise to the top in round two of the Rs one crore Vizag Open here on Thursday.

Cheema, currently fourth on the PGTI ranking thanks to six top-10 finishes so far this season, enjoys a tournament tally of 12-under 130 which gives him an imposing four-shot lead.

Cheema had shot 69 in the opening round.

Patna's Aman Raj (66-68) was placed second at eight-under 134 following his second round of 68.

Bengaluru's Aryan Roopa Anand (67-68) was a further shot behind in third place.

The cut was applied at one-over 143, with 57 pros making the grade.

Cheema, searching for his second PGTI title to end an 11-year victory drought, surged 12 spots from his overnight tied 13th, thanks to a phenomenal 61, the week's lowest round so far that was punctuated by an eagle and eight birdies.

Cheema, who started from the 10th hole, kept firing his iron and wedge shots close to the flags with pin-point precision as his eagle putt and three other birdie putts were tap-ins.

The 34-year-old also landed it within six to eight feet on four other occasions where he converted those putts for birdies.

"I'm delighted to have shot my personal best score. The birdie-birdie start and three really good golf shots on the 16th, 17th and 18th, gave me the momentum. I played some brilliant iron and wedge shots," said Cheema.

"No matter what the result of the previous week, you have to start afresh every week. So, I just focused on doing that here in Vizag and I am trying not to get too ahead of myself.

"My way of dealing with the extremely hot and humid conditions here is to drink a lot of fluids and eat bananas during my round." Aman Raj, who was overnight tied second, mixed an eagle, two birdies and a bogey during his 68 to end day two in sole second place.

Round one leader Milind Soni of Hyderabad slipped to tied seventh at five-under 137 following a score of 74 on Thursday.

Reigning champion N Thangaraja (70) of Sri Lanka was tied 16th at two-under 140.

All the four Visakhapatnam-based golfers in the field missed the cut. PTI AM AM SSC SSC