Angad moves into joint lead with Yashas and Ortolani at Chandigarh Open golf

Chandigarh, Apr 4 (PTI) Angad Cheema carded five-under 67 to move into joint lead along with Mysuru's Yashas Chandra (66) and Italian Michele Ortolani (69) at 11-under 133 in round two of the Rs one crore Chandigarh Open golf tournament here on Thursday.

City-based Gaganjeet Bhullar (67) was in fourth position and one shot off the lead at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) and Karandeep Kochhar (72) were tied for eighth at seven-under 137.

Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh (73) ended the day in tied 32nd position at two-under 142.

Jeev's 14-year-old son Harjai Milkha Singh followed up his impressive first round of 71 with a 74 on the second day for a total of one-over 145 and narrowly missed the cut by one shot.

The cut was applied at even-par 144 with 60 professionals making it to the money rounds.

Angad (66-67), who was overnight tied fifth and two off the lead, made the most of a good start to gain four spots on Thursday.

A 10-feet birdie putt on the first and a 20-feet eagle conversion on the second got the 34-year-old Cheema's round going.

Angad, a winner on PGTI, who has been performing consistency since last season having finished fifth on the PGTI Order of Merit in 2023, added three more birdies and a bogey to his card.

He finished with a flourish, sinking a 12-feet birdie on the last hole.

"It was a steady round barring one mistake on the 14th. I'm looking to make the most of my good form at my home course. I started well and that kept the momentum going. The rest was all about keeping it as simple as possible. I feel I have a good understanding of my game at the moment and that is helping me perform well," said Angad.

Yashas Chandra (67-66), who was overnight tied eighth and three off the lead, posted a bogey-free 66, the day's joint lowest round, to move up seven spots into the joint lead.

His round featured four birdie conversions from 10 to 25 feet. Like Angad, Yashas too has dropped just one bogey over the first two rounds.

Ortolani (64-69), the overnight joint leader, continued at the top of the pack following his 69 on Thursday. He chipped in for birdie on the 17th.