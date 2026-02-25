Salman Ali Agha Family Abused

Lahore (PTI): Upset at Pakistan’s defeat against England in the T20 World Cup Super Eights match, cricket fans posted threatening messages directed at the family of captain Salman Agha.

Salman’s wife, Sabe, posted on her Instagram account that by abusing and threatening her or her son, Pakistan will not win the T20 World Cup.

The fans also resorted to posting abusive language to other players after Pakistan lost the match by two wickets in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, many social media users condemned the use of abusive and threatening language against players and their families with former captain Moin Khan recalling similar experiences when Pakistan had lost the final of the 1999 World Cup.

“It is totally unacceptable and the cyber crimes wing should investigate these threatening posts and punish them,” he said.

Pakistani cricket fans have been known to get hyper emotional whenever the team lost in a major ICC events.

In 1996, when Pakistan lost in the quarterfinals to India, angry protesters had attacked the residences of some players, including captain Wasim Akram.