Aniket Choudhary shines in Rajasthan's win over Himachal

Dharamsala, Oct 20 (PTI) Left-arm pacer Aniket Choudhary took a five-wicket haul as Rajasthan romped to an eight-wicket win over Himachal Pradesh in a Ranji Trophy Group B game here on Sunday.

Resuming overnight at 147 for two after following on, Himachal ended up with 260 in their second innings to avoid an innings defeat. Set a tiny target of 25, Rajasthan completed victory in 5.2 overs.

It was Rajasthan's first outright win of the season having earned three points for the first innings lead in the drawn opener against Puducherry.

Himachal number three Ankit Kalsi tried his best to delay the inevitable with 57 off 93 balls.

Choudhary was deservingly named player of the match as his five wickets came after three strikes in the first innings. Deepak Chahar was the standout bowler for the visitors in the first innings.

Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar chipped in with four wickets to contribute to Rajasthan's success.

Brief scores: In Dharamsala - Rajasthan 1st innings: 334 and 26/2 in 5.2 overs (Salman Khan 15 not out, Yash Kothari 11 not out; Vipin Sharma 2/8). Himachal Pradesh 98 260 all out in 76.2 overs (Shubham Arora 59, Ankit Kalsi 57; Manav Suthar 4/77, Aniket Choudhary 5/66). Rajasthan beat Himachal Pradesh by eight wickets.

In Ahmedabad - Gujarat 1st innings: 367. Andhra 213 and 203/4 in 66 overs (following on) Abhishek Reddy 81, Maheep Kumar 55; Ravi Bishnoi 3/67).

In Dehradun - Uttarakhand 1st innings: 325 and 189/5 in 61 overs (Kunal Chandela 57 batting; Rohit Rayudu 2/20). Hyderabad 292.

In Puducherry - Vidarbha 1st innings: 283 and 25/3 in 12 overs. Puducherry 209 all out in 91 overs (Arun Karthik 49; Harsh Dubey 3/53). PTI BS AH AH