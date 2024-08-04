Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu celebrate Indian hockey team's entry in Olympic semifinals

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Film celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Emraan Hashmi, on Sunday congratulated the Indian hockey team for booking its berth in the semifinals of the ongoing Paris Olympics. The team, led by Harmanpreet Singh with a star effort by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, won the match against World No 2 Great Britain by 4-2 in the penalty shoot-out after the regulation time ended with the score locked at 1-1.

"An edge-of-the-seat match that ends with a win for Team India!!! The semi finals are going to be amazing Congratulations! Congratulations on a well-deserved win!! Come on," Kapoor wrote on X.

Pannu attended the match in Paris and shared a series of reels from the nail-biting showdown on her Instagram Stories. "We won!!" wrote the actor, who essayed the role of a hockey player in "Soorma".

"Wow Congratulations team India !!" Hashmi said on X.

Actor Anupam Kher wrote "Jai Hind" as he shared a photo from today's match on the microblogging site.

"Chakdeindia Bharat. Semi finals mein woohoooo ! #sreejesh #harmanpreetsingh and the entire #indianhockeyteam @Olympics," Neha Dhupia wrote on X. Eight times champion India won the last Olympic gold in Moscow in 1980 and after 41 years Indian team brought a bronze medal from Tokyo games in 2020. PTI RDS ANB ANB