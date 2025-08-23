Anil Mor loses bronze play-off, Greco Roman wrestlers cut sorry figure at U20 Worlds

Samokov (Bulgaria), Aug 23 (PTI) India's Greco Roman wrestlers continued to disappoint at the U20 World Championships as all five in action exited the competition, here on Saturday.

The only Greco Roman wrestler to win a medal at the tournament was Suraj, who pocketed a bronze in the 60kg weight class.

Anil Mor was in bronze race in 55kg weight category but went down fighting 7-10 against Japan's Daisuke Morishita.

With this, India's campaign ended at the Championships.

The women's team had ended runner-up with seven medals, while the men's freestyle team could also manage just one silver through Sumit Malik in the 57kg weight class.

Gaurav (63kg) was up against Moldova's Dumitru Rapesco in the qualification round and emerged winner on criteria after the score was tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time.

His pre-quarterfinal also produced a 1-1 result but this time he ended up on the wrong side of the result against Azerbaijan's Tural Ahmadov.

Ahmadov later lost his quarterfinal, ending Gaurav's chances of making a comeback through the repechage route.

In the 77kg, Aman began in tremendous fashion, shocking Japan''s Naoki Kadode 7-0 but came a cropper against Kiryl Valeuski, losing by technical superiority in the 1/8 final. Valeuski later lost his semifinal.

In the 87kg weight class, Rohit fought hard against Romania's Gabriel Edouardo Stan but lost 4-6 in the Qualification round. Stan later lost his pre-quarterfinal, shutting the repechage door on the Indian.

Competing in the heavyweight 130kg category, Uttam Rana made a stupendous start against Dionysios Zougris from Greece, winning by fall.

Rana, though, was outplayed by Ukraine's Ivan Yankovskyi, losing the 1/8 final by technical superiority.

For Rana to bounce back into the contention, Yankovskyi needs to reach the gold medal round but he could not. PTI AT ATAT ATK