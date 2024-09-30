Animesh wins 200m race for his 2nd gold in Indian Open U23 Athletics Competition

Patna, Sep 30 (PTI) Odisha sprinter Animesh Kujur on Monday won the 200m dash final in a meet record time to add to his 100m gold as he was named the best male athlete of the Indian Open U23 Competition on the concluding day here.

Kujur clocked 20.65 seconds to win the men's 200m gold, bettering his own earlier meet record of 20.87 seconds set in 2023.

On Sunday, the 21-year-old Kujur had clocked 10.40 seconds to win the 100m dash gold.

Gujarat's Devyaniba Zala, who had won gold in 400m race with a time of 53.53 seconds on the opening day on Saturday, was adjudged the best female athlete of the meet.

Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar of Maharashtra had emerged as the fastest female athlete, winning the 100m race with a time of 11.76 seconds.