Anirban Lahiri lying tied-11th in Hong Kong

Hong Kong, Mar 8 (PTI) Indian ace Anirban Lahiri shot four-under 66 in the opening round of the LIV Golf Hong Kong and trailed leaders Dean Burmester and Abraham Ancer by three shots.

Burmester and Ancer shot 63 each at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Leaders Burmester and Ancer one stroke ahead of the six-man chasing pack that includes Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Eugenio Chacarra, Harold Varner III, Matt Jones and Martin Kaymer, whose 64 is his lowest score in a LIV Golf tournament.

Another stroke back is DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka.

Lahiri was tied-11th with six others.

In the team event, the Stingers grabbed the first-round lead at a team score of 16 under. That was one shot better than Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC.

The three best scores from each team count in the first two rounds while all four scores count in the final round.

The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

A total of 54 players are playing and there is no cut.