Anirban Lahiri tied 16th at Liv Golf

Hong Kong, Mar 5 (PTI) India's Anirban Lahiri closed with a birdie-birdie finish to end at 4-under and tied for 16th in the LIV Golf Hong Kong, where soft conditions led to low scores at the par-70 layout here on Thursday.

Torque GC's Carlos Ortiz ended the round on top after firing a 10-under 60. The Mexican made nine birdies, one eagle and one bogey on the way to the lowest round on LIV Golf.

Close on Ortiz's heels is Dean Burmester, who finished runner-up last year in Hong Kong to Sergio Garcia. The Southern Guards GC star shot an 8-under 62, making only one bogey on the day.

Garcia is also off to a strong start in his bid to win the tournament in back-to-back seasons. The Fireballs GC captain shot a stress-free and bogey-free 63, hitting every green in regulation in the process.

Garcia has now completed 63 consecutive holes at Fanling without making a bogey.

Garcia is currently in a tie for third alongside Smash GC captain Talor Gooch, Korean Golf Club's Younghan Song and wildcard player Scott Vincent. PTI Cor AH AH