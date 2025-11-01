Anirban lies T18, McKibbin stays in front at Link Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Nov 1 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri produced a steady three-under 70 to lie T18 after the third round of the Link Hong Kong Open here on Saturday.

While Lahiri reached a total of 12-under, compatriot S.S.P. Chawrasia posted a one-under to move to eight-under overall for tied 46th and Ajeetesh Sandhu matched that score to finish the day at seven-under for tied 55th going into the final round at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Overnight leader Tom McKibbin kept his hopes of a wire-to-wire victory alive but the Northern Irishman is being pushed all the way with the American duo of MJ Maguire and Peter Uihlein breathing down his neck at the top of a busy leaderboard.

McKibbin had started the day with a two-shot lead over Uihlein after following up his course-record 60 with a five-under 65, his second consecutive bogey-free round.

A second round of 65 on the spin kept the Legion XIII man in front on 20-under, after Maguire had roared into life with a nine-under 61 to move to 19-under.

Two late bogeys from playing partner Uihlein (65) left the Range Goats GC man a shot further behind on 18-under.

Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat (66), starting in the final group with McKibbin and Uihlein, is three behind in T4 alongside Scott Hend after the veteran Australian – a champion here in 2014 - rolled back the years with a six-under 64.

The Link Hong Kong Open is the seventh of nine elevated tournaments on the Asian Tour that offer a pathway to the LIV Golf League through the season-long Rankings race. PTI ATK