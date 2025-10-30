Anirban lies T22, McKibbin sets course record with sensational 60 at Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Oct 30 (PTI) Star Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri on Thursday produced a solid five-under-65 to lie tied 22nd after the opening round of the Hong Kong Open, his third International Series appearance this year.

It was a rollercoaster day for Lahiri, who picked up an eagle, five birdies, and a single bogey, during a turbulent but rewarding round at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Ajeetesh Sandhu also got off to a strong start with a four-under 66, matching the performance of fellow Indian veteran S.S.P. Chawrasia, both putting themselves in solid position heading into Round 2.

LIV Golf star Tom McKibbin carded a bogey-free 10-under 60 to take the first-round lead and set a new course record.

Promising local amateur Jeffrey Shen showed his undoubted talent with a seven-under 63 to stay three off the pace.

Reflecting on his round, Lahiri said: “I actually played really well tee to green across all 18 holes. The front nine was frustrating—I hit a lot of good shots close to the pin but just couldn’t get a putt to drop." "But I’m proud of how I gathered myself, stuck to my process, and stayed composed.” Thai star Jazz Janewattananond produced a flawless round of 61 to sit one off the lead. His compatriot Kiradech Aphibarnrat is a shot further behind on eight under alongside former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa and Thomas Pieters of Belgium. PTI ATK AT