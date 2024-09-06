Anish Giri braces for 'insanely strong' competition in Global Chess League season 2

London: Indian Grandmaster Anish Giri is expecting an "insanely strong" line-up on his debut in the Global Chess League (GCL) which will be held from October 3 to 12.

Representing the PBG Alaskan Knights, Giri will face off against some of the world's top players, including Magnus Carlsen (Alpine SG Pipers), Hikaru Nakamura (American Gambits), Viswanathan Anand (Ganges Grandmasters), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (upGrad Mumba Masters), and Ian Nepomniachtchi (Triveni Continental Kings).

"The line-up is absolutely stacked this time. My board is going to be insanely strong," Giri was quoted as saying by GCL.

This will be Giri's first appearance in the GCL after missing last year due to scheduling conflicts.

"I am thrilled to be part of the event this year. I couldn't join last year due to a scheduling conflict, but I followed the finale with great excitement. Looking forward to being on the other side of the screen this time." "London is among the most spectacular cities. There will be no shortage of sightseeing options, restaurants, and places to relax." Discussing the significance of the GCL format, Giri acknowledged the potential for such events to further elevate chess.

"We are yet to see if the concept will take off in our sport as well as it did in cricket, but such initiatives are important to try and push chess to further heights, using the momentum that it has gotten in the last few years," he said.

"I believe if we play our cards right, being part of the team will help each player shine. It can add to the pressure, but with a positive team spirit, it turns into support." Giri’s PBG Alaskan Knights team includes star players Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Tan Zhongyi, Alina Kashlinskaya, and Nihal Sarin.