Anish Shetty and Bhuvan Bonu put up dominating show

Coimbatore, Aug 10 (PTI) Seasoned rider Anish Shetty completed a hat-trick of wins in the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup while teenager Bhuvan Bonu emerged winner in the Novice Cup as Round 1 of the JK Tyre Racing Championship concluded here Sunday.

The GT Cup grid is a mix between the seasoned riders and novices.

Anish showed that the rich field belonged to him. Defending champion Navaneeth Kumar bounced back to second place while Kayan Zubin Patel was also impressive.

In the standings, Anish is way ahead with 30 points. Kayan is at 19 points and Navaneeth at 12 points.

"It has been a fruitful weekend and all the hard work paid off," said Anish.

Among the amateurs, Bryan Nicholas from Pondicherry was just too good as he won all three races (36 points). Behind him was Johring Warisa (27 points) from Umrangso. Kabir Sahoch from Vadodara was third in overall standing with 18 points.

In the Novice Cup, Bhuvan was too fast for the rest of the field. The 15-year-old from Bengaluru, who trains in the United States of America pushed his car effortlessly. PTI AT AT ATK