Anjali Semwal, Rathika Seelan in JSW Sunil Verma Memorial squash quarters

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Top seed Anjali Semwal moved into the quarterfinals of the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial squash, a PSA Challenger event, with a fine victory over Reiva Nimbalkar here on Thursday.

Semwal beat Nimbalkar 13-11, 11-6, 11-7.

Among the other women’s pre-quarterfinals matches, third seed Rathika Suthanthira Seelan beat Aaradhana Kasturiraj 11-4, 11-2, 11-6 and fourth seed Nirupama Dubey defeated Malaysia’s Rui Jean Yek 11-2, 6-11, 11-7, 11-7.

In the men’s round of 16, Gurveer Singh rallied to beat French seventh seed Manuel Paquemar 12-14, 5-11, 11-9, 11-0, 12-10 and Abhishek Agarwal defeated French eighth seed Matteo Carrouget 11-9, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8. PTI ATK DDV