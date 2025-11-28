Anjali Semwal, Suraj Chand book semifinal spots in JSW Sunil Verma Memorial squash

Thane (Maharashtra), Nov 28 (PTI) Top seed Anjali Semwal will meet Sanya Vats while second seed Shameena Riaz will take on Nirupama Dubey in the women’s semifinals of the 11th Sunil Verma Memorial squash tournament here on Saturday.

The men’s last-four stage of the PSA Challenger event will pit sixth seed Suraj Kumar Chand against French second seed Maceo Levy, while Egyptian top seed Yassin Elshafei will lock horns with Malaysian third seed Addeen Idrakie.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Anjali Semwal beat Aahana Singh 3-0, while Suraj Chand was the lone Indian in the men’s field to make it to the last-four.

Quarterfinal results (Indians unless mentioned): Men: 1-Yassin Elshafei (Egy) bt Gurveer Singh 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 10-12, 11-9; 3-Addeen Idrakie (Mas) bt Abhishek Agarwal 8-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-8; 2-Maceo Levy (Fra) bt Om Semwal 6-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-1; 6-Suraj Kumar Chand bt 4-Ravindu Laksiri (SL) 11-8, 11-5, 11-3.

Women: 1-Anjali Semwal bt Aahana Singh 11-4, 11-6, 14-12; 5-Sanya Vats bt 3-Rathika Suthanthira Seelan 11-6, 11-9, 11-5; 4-Nirupama Dubey bt 7-Unnati Tripathi 11-6, 11-8, 14-12; 2-Shameena Riaz bt Aadya Budhia 11-3, 11-4, 11-9. PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM