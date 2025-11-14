Ankita Bhakat stuns Olympic silver-medallist Nam to clinch Asian gold

Dhaka, Nov 14 (PTI) Indian archer Ankita Bhakat capped a sensational day with the biggest win of her career, stunning Paris Olympics silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3 in a tense five-set final to claim the women's recurve gold at the Asian Archery Championships, here on Friday.

India also secured the women's recurve bronze after Sangeeta edged out veteran five-time Olympian Deepika Kumari 6-5 in a dramatic shoot-off.

Ankita had earlier knocked out her longtime senior teammate, former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, in the semifinals.

Locked at 5-5, both archers shot a nine in the shoot-off, but Ankita's arrow was closer to the centre, sending her into the title clash.

Ankita began the final in commanding fashion, firing two 10s to take the opening set 29-27.

The second set ended in a scrappy 27-27 draw as both archers faltered. Ankita slipped to an 8 while Nam dropped to a 7.

Nam levelled the match by claiming the third set 28-26, with Ankita unable to find a single 10.

But the Indian hit back brilliantly in the fourth, nailing two 10s in a superb 29-28 effort to lead 5-3. Showing steely composure in the decider, Ankita once again delivered two 10s to clinch the gold, completing a breakthrough triumph against one of Asia's most consistent performers. PTI TAP PM PM PM