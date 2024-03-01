Ankita Raina to lead Indian challenge in Billie Jean King Cup

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) India's top singles player Ankita Raina will spearhead the country's challenge in the Billie Jean King Cup (Asia/Oceania Group I) to be held in China next month.

Besides Ankita, the other team members for the April 8-13 event in Changsha are Sahaja Yamalapalli, Rutuja Bhosale, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Prarthana Thombare.

The All India Tennis Association has included Vaidehee Choudhary in the reserves. Former player Shalini Thakur Chawla will be the captain of the side.

Besides India and hosts China, Chinese Taipei, Pacific Oceania and Korea will aim to progress further in the top international team tournament.

"We are thrilled to announce the lineup representing India at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event," said AITA secretary-general in a statement.

"We have full confidence in their abilities to compete at the highest level," he added.

During the 2023 edition of the tournament held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, India had won two of their five engagements, finishing fourth in a six-team pool. PTI AM AM TAP