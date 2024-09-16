Anmol Jain shoots gold at Topgun Cup

Gurugram, Sep 16 (PTI) In a stellar display of skill and precision, India shooter Anmol Jain clinched gold in the men's 10m air pistol event, while American marksman Jeff Browning took the top prize in the men's 10m air rifle at Topgun Cup here.

Held at the newly inaugurated Topgun Shooting Academy, the two-day competition brought together some of the top shooting talent.

This edition of the tournament held special significance, as it also marked the opening of Topgun Shooting Academy's state-of-the-art facility, designed to meet the growing demand for world-class training in shooting sport across India.

The academy aims to provide both aspiring and elite shooters with top-tier infrastructure, advanced equipment, and expert coaching. PTI AH AH SSC SSC