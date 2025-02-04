Anmol wins gold in National Games

Dehradun, Feb 4 (PTI) Rising shuttler Anmol Kharb continued her impressive run, defeating top seed Anupama Upadhyaya in straight games in the women's singles final to claim the gold medal at the 38th National Games here on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old from Haryana, a member of the gold medal-winning Indian team at the Asia Team Championships, showcased her skill and determination by outclassing world number 43 Anupama 21-16, 22-20 to secure the top prize.

The gold medal marked another milestone in Anmol's rising career, following her runner-up finish at the Guwahati Masters Super 100 tournament last December and her victories at the Belgian and Polish Internationals last year.

In other events, Satish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Variyath battled hard to overcome Deep Rambhiya and Akshaya Warang 21-11, 20-22, 21-8 in the mixed doubles final and win the gold medal.

In men's doubles, Nithin HV and Prakash Raj S defeated Vaibhav and Ashith Surya 21-16, 21-14 in a one-sided final to take home the coveted gold.

Later in the day, top seed Sathish Kumar Karunakaran will face Suryaksh Rawat in the men's singles final.

Star shuttler and home state favourite Lakshya Sen, ranked world number 10, withdrew from the competition at the last moment on Monday.