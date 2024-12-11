IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI: Annabel smashes century as Australia put 298/6

Perth: Australia middle-order batter Annabel Sutherland (110) struck a fine century as the hosts posted 298/6 against India in the third and final Women's ODI here on Wednesday.

Ashleigh Gardner (50) and skipper Tahlia McGrath (56 not out) were the other Australian batters who made vital half-century contributions.

India's Arundhati Reddy grabbed four wickets, conceding just 26 runs in her 10 overs.

India are already down 0-2 in the series and would hope to eke out a consolation win.

Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bat. India made two changes to their line-up, bringing in Arundhati Reddy and Titas Sadhu in place of Priya Punia (injury) and Priya Mishra.

Brief Scores: Australia (Annabel Sutherland 110, Ashleigh Gardner 50, Tahlia McGrath 56 not out; Arundhati Reddy 4/26).