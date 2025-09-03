Annika and Devvrat shine in first leg of US Kids Golf India

Gurugram, Sep 3 (PTI) Former medallist Annika Chendira kicked off the 2025 US Kids Golf India season in style clinching the opening leg with a superb final-round 3-under 69 in overcast and wet conditions.

Annika, who had an eagle and two birdies in the last five holes, finished four shots clear of Aanya Dandriyal (71) in the Girls 11-12 Category at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

Apart from Annika, the other star of the day was Devvrat Singh Rajawat who also carded 3-under 69 in Boys 13-14 Category. He also had a great finish with three birdies in the last five holes and won his section by eight shots over Vidit Aggarwal (77).

Players in Categories for Under 8 and below played over nine holes, while all others played over 18 holes.

Some of the other standout performances included Zowra Sikand (38, 2-over) in Boys 8, Drona Singh Dhull (75, 3-over) in Boys 11, Yuvraj Singh (76, 4-over) who beat Rayirth Jain in a play-off in Boys 12, Tashi Jain (37, 1-over) in Girls 8 and Aaradhya Bhatnagar (79) and Jenaya Bamnyal (79) in Girls 9-10.

Leg 1 winners: Boys 7: Keeon Aggarwal (45) over 9 holes; Boys 8: Zowra Sikand (38) over 9 holes; Boys 9: Kabir Kanwar (82); Boys 10: Upraj Singh Mehdiratta (89); Boys: 11: Drona Singh Dhull (75); Boys 12: Yuvraj Yadav (76) won in play-off over Rayirth Jain; Boys 13-14: Devvrat Singh Rajawat (69); Girls 8: Tashi Jain (37) over 9 holes; Girls 9-10: Aaradhya Bhatnagar (79) won in play-off over Jenaya Bamnyal; Girls 11-12: Annika Chendira (69) Girls 13-14: Shubhika Sachdeva (77); Girls 15-18: Verushka Shah (79). PTI COR APA APA