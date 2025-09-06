Annika win second leg of US Kids Golf India Local Tour

Gurugram, Sep 6 (PTI) Annika Chendira once again emerged as the standout performer, winning the second leg of the US Kids Golf India Local Tour at the Classic Golf and Country Club here Sunday.

After carding a three-under 69 to clinch the opening leg, Annika returned an even-par 72 on Friday to edge out Aanya Dandriyal by one stroke.

Aanya, who had finished two shots behind Annika in the first leg, pushed the winner harder this time but fell just short.

A total of nine players were repeat winners, four among boys and five among girls. All the girls winners in the first leg repeated their success showing a great degree of consistency in testing conditions.

In what was one of most interesting contests, Annika edged past Aanya. Annika had a roller-coaster of a round with four birdies and an eagle for the second successive time. But she also had a string of five bogeys between the eighth and the 12th for a 72.

Aanya had two birdies and an eagle against five bogeys for a 73.

Upraj Singh Mehdiratta showed the biggest improvement as he improved on his first day’s winning score by as much as nine shots while picking a second win.

The repeat winners in the boys section were Keeon Aggarwal (Boys 7), Kabir Kanwar (Boys 9), Upraj Singh Mehdiratta (Boys 10) and Drona Singh Dhull (Boys 11).

Among the girls, each of the first day’s winners Tashi Jain (Girls 8), Aaradhya Bhatnagar (Girls 9-10), Annika Chendira (Girls 11-12), Shubhika Sachdeva (Girls 13-14) and Verushka Shah (Girls 15-18) were once again on the top.

Winners of Leg 2 of the US Kids India Golf Local Tour at Classic Golf and Country Club: Boys 7: Keeon Aggarwal (43) over 9 holes; Boys 8: Shivraj Singh (45) over 9 holes; Boys 9: Kabir Kanwar (87); Boys 10: Upraj Singh Mehdiratta (80); Boys: 11: Drona Singh Dhull (76); Boys 12: Rayirth Jain (80); Boys 13-14: Siddhak Handa (UK) (78); Girls 8: Tashi Jain (38) over 9 holes; Girls 9-10: Aaradhya Bhatnagar (77) Girls 11-12: Annika Chendira (72); Girls 13-14: Shubhika Sachdeva (85); Girls 15-18: Verushka Shah (81). PTI Cor ATK