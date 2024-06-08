Anshu Malik settles for silver in Budapest

Budapest, Jun 8 (PTI) Indian woman wrestler Anshu Malik could not match the skills of her 21-year-old Chinese rival Kexin Hong in the final, bowing out tamely to settle for a silver in the 57kg category of the Budapest Ranking Series here.

Competing against the No.1 ranked Chinese, Anshu lost 1-12 on technical superiority against the Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist in the 53kg category.

India's Antim Panghal had earlier fought hard to settled for a silver in the 53kg category, while star wrestler Vinesh Phogat lost to Jiang Zhu of China 0-5 in the quarterfinals in the 50kg category.

Anshu started with an incredible bout against Anastasia Nichita of Moldova, winning 6-5 on points to secure a place in the semifinal. With Nichita leading 5-4 and just 19 seconds remaining on the clock, Anshu scored a takedown on the edge to claim a 6-5 lead to win the close contest.

She then overcame the challenge of world champion Zhang Qi 2-1 on point to secure a title showdown with another Chinese.

But Hong proved far too superior for the Indian, taking a 4-1 lead in the opening round before asserting her class in the second round and taking an unassailable lead with 11 seconds still remaining on the clock.

India's only male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Olympics, Aman Sehrawat had earlier won a silver on the opening day losing 1-11 on technical superiority to Japan's Rei Higuchi.