Anshuman Gaekwad will be remembered for his contribution to cricket: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of former India cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad and said he would be remembered for his contribution to cricket.

Gaekwad died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer. He was 71.

"Shri Anshuman Gaekwad ji will be remembered for his contribution to cricket. He was a gifted player and an outstanding coach," Modi said in a post on X.

"Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 One Day Internationals for India.

He was also the coach of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy.

Gaekwad was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the King's College Hospital in London before returning to the country last month.