Anti-Doping: India re-elected Vice-Chair of COP (Asia-Pacific)

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India was re-elected vice-chair of the Conference of Parties (Asia-Pacific) to the International Convention against Doping in Sport at its 20th anniversary meeting in Paris that featured representatives of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) among others.

The event was held from October 20-22 at the UNESCO Headquarters in the French capital.

"The meeting marked the 20th anniversary of the Convention, which is the only legally binding international instrument committed to promoting integrity and eliminating doping in sport globally," the Sports Ministry said in a statement.

The Indian delegation, comprising Secretary (Sports) Hari Ranjan Rao and Anant Kumar, Director General of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), engaged with delegates from over 190 States Parties.

"During the proceedings, India was re-elected as the Vice-Chairperson of the Bureau for the Asia-Pacific (Group IV) for the term 2025–2027. Azerbaijan was elected Chairperson of the COP10 Bureau. Brazil, Zambia, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were also elected as Vice-Chairs for their respective regional groups," the ministry stated.

More than 500 representatives of national governments, anti-doping organisations, and permanent delegations to UNESCO attended the meeting.

The ministry said that the discussions at the meeting focused on strengthening governance and compliance under the Convention, financing the Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport, and addressing emerging challenges, including gene manipulation.

The COP9 Bureau and Approval Committee's report highlighted institutional coherence, strategic communication, and cross-sectoral integration.

"India successfully proposed amendments aimed at promoting harmonization and visibility across education-related projects by integrating Values Education through Sport (VETS) approach to foster the transmission of sport values, ethics and integrity among youth, sport organisations and the society at large," the ministry stated.