Antim, Aman will be seeded wrestlers at Paris Olympics

Paris, Jul 13 (PTI) World Championships bronze medallist Antim Panghal (women's 53kg) and immensely talented Aman Sehrawat (men's freestyle 57kg) have been seeded fourth and sixth in their respective weight categories which should help them avoid tough rivals in the initial bouts of the wrestling competition at the Paris Olympics.

The wrestling events will commence on August 5 and conclude on August 11, the last day of the Games.

This is the first time wrestling events will have seedings at the Olympics.

The seeds were decided on the basis of wrestlers' performances at the 2023 World Championships, 2024 Continental Championships, and Ranking Series events in Zagreb and Budapest.

Star Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who will compete in the women's 50kg weight class, has not got any seeding.

The seeding has ensured that Antim won't have to contend with top Japanese contender Akari Fujinami, who is a two-time world champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist from China Qianyu Pang before the medal rounds.

Aman may have to clash with Japan's Rei Higuchi or Armenia's Arsen Harutyunyan before the medal rounds begin. The Indian had lost to Higuchi at the Hungary Ranking Series. Higuchi is a Rio 2016 silver medallist and the 2022 world champion.

Other Indians in the fray are Anshu Malik (women's 57kg), Nisha Dahiya (women's 68kg) and Reetika Hooda (women's 76kg).