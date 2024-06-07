Antim finishes second best in Budapest Ranking Series wrestling

Budapest, Jun 7 (PTI) Indian wrestler Antim Panghal fought hard and settled for the silver medal in the 53kg category of the Budapest Ranking Series here on Friday.

Antim was no match for Emma Jonna Denise Malmcgren of Sweden, losing 0-4 on points in the summit clash.

Earlier, Antim dished out superlative skills on the mat to register handsome wins over her rivals.

Antim first defeated Sakibjamal Esbosynova of Uzbekistan 10-0 and then beat Katarzyna Krawczyk of Poland 3-1 on points to progress to the final.

In 57category, Anshu beat Anastasia Nichita 6-5 on points in the quarterfinals, and then prevailed over Qi Zhang of China in the semifinals 2-1 on points to secure her place in the gold medal bout, where she will be up against Kexin Hong of China later in the night.

However, it turned out to be a sad affair for star Indian wrestler Vinesh Poghat. She won 10-0 against Alisson Camila Cardozo Rey of Columbia in qualification round, before losing to Jiang Zhu of China 0-5 in the quarterfinals in 53kg category.

A medal eluded her as Zhu fell short in the semifinals, losing 0-4 to compatriot Ziqi Feng.

Later, Reetika will be up against Genesis Rosangela Reacso Valdez of Ecuador in the opening round of 76kg category.