Antim Panghal shocks reigning world champion Parrish in opening round

Belgrade (Serbia), Sep 20 (PTI) Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal shocked reigning world champion Olivia Dominique Parrish in her qualification round to start her World Championship campaign on a resounding note here on Wednesday.

Panghal erased a 0-2 deficit to edge her rival 3-2 in the opening round.

The American swung into action with a quick take-down move from a right-leg attack. Unperturbed, the 19-year-old began to defend well and foiled two similar attempts, not conceding any more points till the end of first period.

With her strong defense continuing, Panghal did not let Parrish make any attacking move with the result the American was put on clock.

Panghal got hold of the American's left leg and converted that into a successful take-down move to draw parity. She tried to get a leg lace but could not pull off the move.

The American lost a point on passivity and Panghal defended her slender lead to walk out a winner.

Five Indian women wrestlers and 10 men's free-style wrestlers have already exited the tournament without winning either an Olympic quota or a medal in non-Olympic categories.