Antim Panghal surrenders to Turkish opponent in women's 53 kg category

Paris: India's biggest wrestling medal hope Antim Panghal crashed to a humiliating 0-10 defeat at the hands of her Turkish opponent Yetgil Zeynep in the women's 53 kg category at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Antim, who was one of the first to gain an Olympic quota in the category earlier owned by Vinesh Phogat, was outclassed in 101 seconds in the first round.

The Turkish wrestler emerged victorious by virtue of "Technical Superiority" where she had a clear 10-point lead over her Indian opponent.

Zeynep was in complete control as she first pinned Antim for two points, followed by another two and then performed a double flip to get four points.

She completed the rout with another two points when the referee stopped the bout leaving Antim in tears.

However, if Zeynep qualifies for the final, Antim will have a shot at repechage.