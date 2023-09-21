Antim Panghal wins World bronze and quota for Paris Olympics

Belgrade, Sep 21 (PTI) Young Indian wrestler Antim Panghal's superb campaign at the World Championships culminated with a bronze medal, a performance that also earned the country a 53kg quota for the Paris Olympics.

The 19-year-old became only the sixth Indian woman to win a bronze medal at the Worlds with her win over Sweden's Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren.

The high-scoring bout ended with a technical superiority win for the Indian, who became the first Indian wrestler -- male or female -- to lock a quota for the next year's Games.

Geeta Phogat (2012), Babita Phogat (2012), Pooja Dhanda (2018), Vinesh Phogat (2019) and Anshu Malik (silver) have won medals at the World Championships for India before.