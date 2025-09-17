Antim to fight for bronze; Jyoti, Radhika eliminated

Zagreb (Croatia), Sep 17 (PTI) Young wrestler Antim Panghal was left to fight for a bronze medal after being outwitted by Paris Olympics silver medallist Lucia Yepez Guzman in the women's 53kg semifinals, while Manisha Bhanwala (62kg) stayed in the medal race via repechage route at the World Championships, here Wednesday.

However, Radhika (68kg) and Jyoti Beriwal (72kh) were eliminated on day five of the prestigious tournament.

Antim, targeting her second World Championship medal after a bronze in the 2023 edition, had an easy start to her campaign when she knocked out Spaniard Carla Jaume Soner in mere 23 seconds but found a tough rival in China's Zhang, who she edged past 9-8 in the quarterfinals.

Antim effected a decisive take-down move in the dying moments against Zhang to prevail in the tight contest.

However, Guzman proved to be a superior rival, who dominated the contest to win 5-3.

There was no attacking move by either of the wrestlers in the first minute. Antim attempted a right leg attack but Guzman was alert to thwart the attempt. Guzman scored a four-pointer to pull away as she ducked under and rolled the Indian.

The fast-paced first period ended with Guzman leading 4-1.

The Ecuadorian, taller than Antim, was strong in her defence as she kept control of the bout even as Antim tried all tricks to get going. Tactically superior, Guzman further increased the gap with a push out.

Antim pulled a take down towards the end but it only decreased the defeat margin. She left the mat crying as she was looking for a perfect redemption after the Paris Games fiasco where she made a first round exit and was deported after her accreditation was cancelled following a breach of Games rules.

In her quarterfinal, Antim began with a two-pointer when she off-balanced Zhang for a double-leg take-down. The Indian doubled her lead with a head-lock move which she converted into a take-down even as Zhang resisted with all her might.

Another two-pointer on the edge of the circle from a body-lock position put Antim ahead 6-0. Zhang reduced the margin to 2-6 with her first scoring move and could have caused more damage but the Chinese could not get a proper grip to employ leg lace.

In the second period, Zhang kept Antim in check with head lock. She further reduced the margin with a right leg move and equalled the score when she rolled Antim.

Zhang attempted a pin but Antim wriggled out, yet the Chinese earned two more points for her effort, moving ahead 8-6. Antim pushed out Zhang to add one more point to her tally.

With less than 20 seconds to go, Antim needed one good move and she got it with just three seconds left in the bout.

Manisha was outplayed 0-8 by North Korea's Ok Ju Kim in the quarterfinals. Kim later made the final, opening the repechage route for Manisha.

Radhika (68kg) and Jyoti (72kg), however, didn't progress. PTI AT AT ATK